Part of State Route 481 to close for bridge repairs

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews will temporarily close part of State Route 481 in Smith County to make repairs to a bridge.

The bridge is located over Caney Creek. The project will include the replacement of the bridge deck, joint repairs, bank reshaping, rail cleaning and more.

The closure starts on April 6, 2020. No detour route will be provided, but MDOT said message boards will be in place to warn drivers of the closure. Work is expected to wrap up in Spring 2020.

