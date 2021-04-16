Participants needed for COVID-19 impact study by USM, Tougaloo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) and Tougaloo College have partnered to research and better understand the challenges faced by young adults in Mississippi throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is seeking 18 to 29-year-old individuals across the state to participate in the study.

The research study, Young Adults Against COVID-19 (YAACOV), will ask participants to complete a brief online survey and participate in one virtual focus group to share what they know about the virus. The discussion will include how they coped with the stressors and challenges brought on by the pandemic, as well as the sources of information sought to obtain information on vaccination and other prevention strategies.

“The Young Adults Against COVID-19 study is an opportunity for our young people to contribute to our understanding of how the virus has impacted their lives,” said Dr. Traci Hayes, Project Site Lead, and assistant professor at USM. “We are encouraging young people, those from underserved groups, rural areas, from across the state to participate.”

