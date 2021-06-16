Partnership seeks blood donations to boost supplies in rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi Blood Services are partnering for a three-month drive. They’re targeting all neighbors, but especially donors in the rural communities where blood is routinely in short supply.
Their goal is to get 580 units of blood donated.
In addition to the main MBS center, 115 Tree St. in Flowood, the June drive dates and locations include:
- Monday, June 21: MedStat EMS with First Franklin Financial, 616 North Applegate St., Winona, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 22: Warren County Courthouse, 1803 Grove St., Vicksburg, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; MedStat EMS with First Franklin Financial, 1224 Sunset Drive, Grenada, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 23: MedStat EMS with Community Bank, 147 Highway 82 East, Indianola, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Simpson County Emergency Management Agency with Magee General Hospital, 300 Third Ave. SE , Magee, 11 a.m-4 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 29: Jasper County Emergency Management Agency, 37-D Eighth Ave., Bay Springs, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.