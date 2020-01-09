Pascagoula Chief: No charges expected for shooter in fatal home robbery

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi authorities said the homeowner who fatally shot a man during an armed home invasion isn’t expected to face criminal charges.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 31-year-old Walter Williams was the suspect fatally shot on Tuesday.

Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman says the owner came home to find Williams burglarizing the house. The homeowner pulled out his gun and fatally shot Williams, who was armed.

Though the homeowner’s name wasn’t released, media reports said he is an employee of the Jackson County coroner’s office.

Authorities said Williams was a suspect in several burglaries. Chapman said evidence will be handed to a grand jury to determine whether any charges are warranted.