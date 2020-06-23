Gulfport, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Carter Tranh Tran, 43, of Pass Christian, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
In 2018, DEA agents were investigating Tran when Tran sold what was purported to be 100 pills of Percocet and 128 pills of Adderall in the parking lot of a Biloxi nightclub. When tested by the DEA lab, the purported Percocet turned out to be methamphetamine and the purported Adderall was actually 56.76 grams of fentanyl. The DEA estimates that fentanyl is lethal in the two milligrams range; therefore, this was enough fentanyl to kill approximately 28,000 people. When DEA arrested Tran, they recovered 14 pounds of marijuana from his home and an additional 13 pounds of marijuana from his business in Gulfport.U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Mississippi
Tran will be sentenced by Judge Ozerden on September 28, 2020. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man wins $4M lottery scratch card game, again
- Walmart removing state flag from Mississippi stores
- Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for use of blackface in sketches
- Pass Christian man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl
- Vicksburg District to open Muddy Bayou Control Structure