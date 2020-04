JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a passenger on Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on West Capitol Street near Weston Street.

Police said the vehicle left the road. The passenger, 24-year-old James Smith, died from his injuries.

The male driver was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition at this time.