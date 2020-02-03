Passengers not concerned about Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — TSA has issued a new directive in hopes to stop the spreading of the Coronavirus. The new directive requires airlines to ask passengers on flights from outside of the United States if they have been to China within the last 14 days. Foreign nationals who have been to China in the last 2 weeks will not be allowed to enter the US. US citizens coming from China will be quarantined for 14 days.

Passengers at the Jackson Medgear Evers Airport today said, their not concerned about the virus. Christopher Gandi said, ” “I’ve seen a couple people wearing masks but it doesn’t scare me at all.” Nicole Brown also said, “I try not to pay too much attention to it, feel like I’m one of those people whose not going to catch it.” The Death toll in China has risen to nearly 300 people since Friday with new confirmed cases popping up in the US. One Doctor who was picking up a friends said, “take your Vitamin-D it’s a hormone and has immune consequences that help increase the white cell count and help your body fight off infections.” Make sure that if you’re traveling to wash your hands frequently and prevent the spread of germs as much as possible.