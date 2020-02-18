Pastor charged with assault, accused of road rage shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say a pastor has been accused of shooting at truck driver during a road rage incident.

Christopher “Checkerz” Williams was arrested Feb. 11 and faces several charges including aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The Advocate reports 47-year-old Williams is the lead pastor at Renew Church in Baton Rouge.

State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz says Williams caused a minor crash, pulled out a gun and shot at an 18-wheeler, hitting the front of the trailer.

Williams fled and was later apprehended. It’s unclear whether Williams has an attorney.