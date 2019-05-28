Path to Omaha set for Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Southern Miss

VIDEO ABOVE: Reaction from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern Miss on Selection Monday

The field is set, the brackets are out.

The road to Omaha gets underway Friday for three teams in the WJTV coverage area.

Mississippi State gets the No. 6 national seed, and will host a regional with (2) Miami (FL), (3) Central Michigan, and (4) Southern. The Bulldogs will open up regional play Friday at noon against Southern.

Ole Miss gets the No. 12 national seed and will host (2) Illinois, (3) Clemson, and (4) Jacksonville State. The Rebels kick off regional play against Jacksonville State Friday at 7 PM.

Southern Miss will head to the (13) LSU regional, where they’ll be joined by (2) Arizona State and (4) Stony Brook. The Golden Eagles open up with the Sun Devils Friday at noon.