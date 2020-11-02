Patient care begins Monday in new Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson officially opened for patients on Monday, November 2.

“We are so excited about today’s opening of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine. “The Sanderson Tower will be vitally important to pediatric care not only for patients but in research and in the education of the next generation of pediatric experts.”

On Monday, clinical, surgical and imaging areas of the seven-story children’s hospital expansion opened. On Tuesday, the floor of private pediatric intensive care unit rooms open, with two floors of private neonatal intensive care unit rooms going into service Wednesday. On those days, critical care patients now at the PICU in the Batson Tower and in the NICU at Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants will be moved to the Sanderson Tower as their conditions permit.

“We now have a children’s hospital that is second to none and a facility that will be a place of hope and healing for our patients and their families,” said Dr. Mary Taylor, Suzan B. Thames Chair, professor and chair of Pediatrics. “This week, we are carefully moving our critical care patients into this advanced facility and are beginning to treat outpatients in a clinic that is modern, accommodating and designed for collaboration among experts.”

The Sanderson Tower is a complement to the patient floors of Batson, adding clinical and advanced surgical space, a Pediatric Imaging Center and three floors of intensive care space for children who are critically ill or injured. The opening of the tower more than doubles the square footage devoted to pediatric care at UMMC.

“The opening of this new facility means that the highest level of care will be there for the children of our state and for children yet to be born,” Joe Sanderson said, via video, at the October 13 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the tower.

Kathy Sanderson added, “It’s thrilling to think that patients and their families will soon be coming through the doorway to the hospital to receive the care they need. Joe and I could not be more excited about this facility and couldn’t be any prouder of the medical team that will be there to treat the children here.”

The Sandersons, in 2016, launched the Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi, the philanthropic drive to help fund the children’s hospital expansion, with a $10 million personal gift. So far, the campaign has raised more than 84 percent of its $100 million goal through gifts of all sizes from around the state.

