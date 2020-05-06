Veteran at Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko dies from coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A veteran from at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko died Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to MSVA, all residents and staff at the Kosciusko home were issued a COVID-19 test after the first positive case at the facility was reported.

19 residents have tested positive, as well as 12 staff members. All 12 staff members are at home recovering. Residents who have tested positive for the virus are being isolated to one wing of the veterans’ home.

At this time, less than 10 tests are pending results at the Mississippi Department of Health Lab.

At this time, there are no active cases of COVID-19 at any of the other three Mississippi State Veterans Affairs homes in Collins, Jackson or Oxford.