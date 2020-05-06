Veteran at Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko dies from coronavirus

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A veteran from at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko died Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
According to MSVA, all residents and staff at the Kosciusko home were issued a COVID-19 test after the first positive case at the facility was reported.
19 residents have tested positive, as well as 12 staff members. All 12 staff members are at home recovering. Residents who have tested positive for the virus are being isolated to one wing of the veterans’ home.
At this time, less than 10 tests are pending results at the Mississippi Department of Health Lab.
At this time, there are no active cases of COVID-19 at any of the other three Mississippi State Veterans Affairs homes in Collins, Jackson or Oxford.