Patients could see delays at COVID-19 vaccinations sites in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said patients should be patient in the coming days at COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination sites.

Due to severe winter weather last week, MSDH had to schedule more appointments than usual for this week as make-up dates, in order to reduce delays in getting as many Mississippians vaccinated as possible.

Patients are asked to arrive for their vaccination appointment 15 minutes early and to keep their assigned appointment time.

Additionally, the MSDH Central Office in Jackson will be closed on Tuesday due to a lack of water. The MSDH Public Health Laboratory will remain open for all services, including water testing and clinical testing.