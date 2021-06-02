Patients speak out on medical marijuana benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s renewed pressure on Governor Tate Reeves to call a special session to deal with the question on medical marijuana in Mississippi.

Several patients who said they rely on the cannabis treatment spoke out at the King Edward Hotel in downtown Jackson on Wednesday morning. They want the legalized medical marijuana program that was approved by voters and is now in doubt following a state supreme court ruling.

Bethany Hill said she moved out west to be treated. At the age of 23, doctors said she would have been disabled. Today, a cannabis consultant for three years, working full-time and an advocate for medical marijuana, she makes her plea.

“Why did my family have to watch me get close to dying over and over again. They shouldn’t have had to and then they didn’t get to see me get better. I had to move for seven years away from my state. They didn’t see all that,” said Hill.

Governor Reeves has yet to make clear if he will call a special session. The Supreme Court overturned Initiative 65 which voters approved with 74 percent.