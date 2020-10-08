Patty Patterson announces run for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Patty Patterson, a west Jackson native, announced on Thursday that she plans to run for mayor of Jackson.

Patterson said she believes now is the time to change the city.

“It is too much blood and trash on these streets, and it’s time we stop this run away freight train. With a “Boots on the Ground” approach, we can get our city on the perfect track.”

She is the second person this week to announce her bid for Jackson mayoral race in 2021. As of now, Patterson joins contenders Wanda Evers and Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

