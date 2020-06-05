Pavement restoration project planned on State Route 467 in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently awarded several pavement restoration projects across the state, all funded by lottery proceeds. One of these projects includes State Route 467 in Hinds County.

A project will soon be underway that calls for the mill and overlay of approximately two miles of SR 467 from State Route 22 to Utica Street in Edwards.

Construction is set to begin this summer and it is anticipated to be completed by Fall 2020.

“These funds help ensure highways like SR 467 in Edwards stay safe for the traveling public,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “We are grateful the legislature designated a portion of lottery proceeds to Mississippi’s maintenance needs.”

The Alyce G. Clark Mississippi Lottery Law was enacted in the August 2018 special session. The law designated the first $80 million of net lottery proceeds annually for state roads and bridges. The Transportation Commission designated all lottery proceeds for pavement restoration projects.

“Pavement restoration projects like this will not only enhance people’s quality of life, but will also promote economic growth around the state, including towns like Edwards,” said Commissioner Simmons. “This work will benefit the entire region.”