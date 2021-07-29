PAW Patrol Live! coming to Mississippi Coliseum in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture (MDAC), PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” will be at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on Tuesday, November 9 starting at 6:00 p.m. The other shows will be held Wednesday, November 10, at 10:00 a.m. and at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for all three performances are available for pre-sale beginning Thursday, July 29, and can be purchased at pawpatrollive.com, TicketMaster, and by phone at 800-745-3000. General admission tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, July 30, 2021. Tickets start at $17 per person.

According to MDAC, a limited number of VIP (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $120. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult and child (ages 1 and up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, click here.

