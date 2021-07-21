Peace and Pearls Health Initiative aims to help kids eat healthy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This summer, many children got a chance to continue learning through a Peace and Pearls Health Initiative in Jackson. Children learned about gardening, math, and literature.

The focus is to provide children with opportunities to grow fresh fruits and vegetables right in their own neighborhoods. Leaders plan to expand the camp next summer.

“We’re trying to bring awareness and additional information to the obesity epidemic in our state,” said Laswinda Hall.

“Telling them the importance of healthy choices and make sure that we change lives and families and the entire generation,” said Yolanda Ratcliff, the founder of Peace and Pearls.

Each child left camp with a lunch and a sack full of fresh fruits and vegetables.