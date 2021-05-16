“Peace in the Streets” aims to stop violence in City of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 50 people have lost their lives to violence in Jackson in 2021, and behind each number is a family suffering from the loss of their loved one.

Organizers with “Peace in the Streets” are looking to put a stop to the violence by marching in the heart of the trouble. People from different churches, neighborhoods and community centers came together on Sunday to march down a street where a recent crime happened.

They chose the Sykes Community Center as the location for Sunday’s march. They marched across the street to Sykes Park Apartments while praying for those who live in the neighborhood to heal and standup against gun violence.

Their message is to let others know they’re not along, and if anyone needs resources, they don’t have to turn to crime.

“The church is out on the streets, and young people are here leading this, and I wanted to get behind it,” said Phil Reed, a marcher. “Because we believe we can turn this around.

Deanna Reed, another marcher, stated, “It’s super important that we are providing programs with conflict resolution that help with mental health. We are being intentional about providing jobs for our young people. Everybody may not go to college, so we have to get people into a trade.”

“Peace in the Streets” plans to hold another march on June 13, 2021.