Peace in the Streets rally held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A community led initiative called Prayer Warriors said that through praying for Jackson, their goal is to build awareness of the devastating impact of gun violence and promote unity, love and transformative change.

“What if Kennedy Hobbs was my daughter, 18-years-old, just graduated from high school, what would I want to see? I’d be out here and I’d want people grieving with me and so, that’s why we are here. We’re here to grieve with the parents. We’re here to grieve with the families of the perpetrators and we’re here to take a stand for life,” said Phil Reed.

“It doesn’t hit home until it hits home. You can sit by and be a bystander, but a bullet don’t got a name on it and it doesn’t matter who it hits. So, if you say it doesn’t affect you today, there’s no question about tomorrow. We don’t know, so why not be proactive, why not try to stop it before it hits you,” said John Hendricks.

Peace in the Streets is a faith-based collective that meets every second Sunday of the month to pray for the City of Jackson with hopes that prayer will combat crime.