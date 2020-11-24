Peak Thanksgiving travel begins at Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Airlines serving the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) report an increase in flight reservations during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

The number of travelers is expected to rise this week, with peak travel occurring Tuesday, November 24th through Wednesday, November 25th, and then again on Saturday and Sunday, November 27th and 28th. The peak hours for departing passengers are between 6-8 a.m., 10 a.m. until noon, and then 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) provides real time information on flights at www.iflyjackson.com.

JMAA has implemented measures to keep all passengers, customers, tenants, and employees safe during the COVID-19 era. Those measures include the installation of hand sanitizers throughout JAN and Hawkins Field Airport (HKS); health and safety signage and announcements throughout airports and via social media, reminding passengers of the following:

