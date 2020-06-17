Pearl and Canton gear up for Independence Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — For a time it seemed as though it was curtains for 4th of July festivities in central Mississippi, but the Cities of Canton and Pearl plan a modified version of their usual celebrations.

In Canton that means the return of the annual hot air balloon festival and fireworks. Organizers say it’s important since Ridgeland canceled its festivities.

“With them having to cancel their portion of it we knew that we wanted to continue to still do it but just find a safe way to do it,” Jana Dear, Executive Director of Canton Tourism, explained.

In Rankin County, Trustmark Park will be turned into a 4th of July fireworks extravaganza. The ballpark is able to comfortably serve 8,000 people at a time, but it will operate at 25% for this event.

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said it’ll be different, but still worth the experience.

“They’re gonna have their concession stands open,” Flynn said. “There’s going to be entertainment on the video board there’s gonna be games down on the field for kids and families to play so it’s not your normal Fourth of July, but we’re going to be as close to it as possible.”

Both celebrations will have drive in options as well. Some people are just planning to spend the fourth with family and friends.

“Every year we have a great time cooking out hamburgers hot dogs, barbecue, swimming,” Jada Crain said.

Aundraya Ealy says she’s just looking forward to some time off.

“My favorite thing about fourth of july is being with family friends and seeing fireworks,” Ealy said.

