Pearl Community Theatre to present first live production since start of pandemic

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Community Theatre will present their first live production since the start of the pandemic; “Second Samuel.” With actors and actresses from across the Jackson-metro participating, the last two and a half months have been busy with auditions, set building and practices.

“It’s set in 1948 in a small town in Georgia. It’s a wonderful little town, it reminds us all a lot of Pearl. Everybody loves each other, goes to church with each other. But, in the middle of all this wonderfulness, there becomes a problem, and they have to figure out how to deal with it. At first, it’s a little shaky, but they figure it out in the end,” explained Harriet Matthews, artistic director for the theatre.

Shows will be held at Pirate Auditorium in Pearl July 22-24 at 7:00 p.m. and July 25 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. The show is not suited for those under 13.