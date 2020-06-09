Pearl DMV draws long wait time for patrons after reopening

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The early bird catches the worm, but that does not mean it’ll be caught quickly.

Hundreds of people stood in a line wrapped around the Pearl DMV location on Whitfield Rd. – some waited for hours to take care of some auto related business they might’ve needed to take care of months ago.

One person, Caleb Kent, said he woke up at 9 a.m., went straight to the DMV and didn’t leave until 2 p.m.

“The line was pretty slow like every 10 minutes we would move like one step,” Kent said. “But it was worth it.”

Catherine Lowry said she waited about two hours to take and pass her written driver’s test.

She said although her wait was long, she was just relieved that she didn’t have to take a physical driving test and that staff took the proper safety precautions against COVID-19.

“It took about 20 minutes for me to get up to a window,” Lowry said. “It took about less than 10 minutes to actually get my license. The workers were wearing gloves and they’re wearing a mask, and there was a window into a wheelbarrow.

DMV patrons are required to go to the DMV on the day of the week that corresponds with the first letter of last names.

This helps enable social distancing and control the amount of people filing in and out.

But if you miss out on your designated day, there’s always Walk-in-Wednesdays.