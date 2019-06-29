Man dies after shooting at Pearl police

5:15 p.m.

The man who opened fire on officers when they responded to a domestic call has died.

Ryan J. Moody, 19, shot at Pearl police when they went to his house. An officer shot back injuring Moody. He died Tuesday at UMMC.

According to the Pearl Police Department, the officer who shot the suspect has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

A Pearl man is hospitalized tonight after being shot by police when he opened fire on an officer called to his house.

How it all started was Pearl PD received a call from neighbors in the highlands trailer park around 6:00 p.m. when they heard arguing and gunshots fired from the mobile home behind me on Hardwick and Glasgow Dr.

When he arrived Pearl officials tell me the man opened fire on the officer striking his vehicle and other homes.

The officer returned fire hitting the suspect several times before going down. The suspect had to be taken to UMMC where he’s in critical condition.

Though his identity is not released at this time were told the man was young but had no prior history like this with authorities.

The woman involved were told is not hurt, but many are still stunned to see this happen in highlands trailer park.

“This is one of those very sad situations where it was a domestic dispute that turned violent unfortunately with a weapon,” Pearl spokesman Greg Flynn said. “This kind of thing is just very unusual in Pearl and this neighborhood. We’re very fortunate because there were a lot of families out and about on a relatively cool summer night and kids out playing basketball on a Friday evening and then all the gunfire was flying around. We’re very lucky no one else was injured.”

The shooting incident is now being turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations while the officer involved is placed on administrative leave until further notice.