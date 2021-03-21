Pearl man charged with murder, aggravated assault after shooting in Mendenhall

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting on Saturday, March 20.

Deputies said they responded to the area of Rose Hill Road in Mendenhall after receiving a call about a shooting. Investigators said they discovered two people with gunshot wounds, and they began first aid until paramedics arrived. One victim was pronounced dead while the other was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses described a white Dodge Charger as the suspect’s vehicle that fled the scene. Deputies said they later found the suspect after he crashed his vehicle a few miles from the scene.

Rashad A. Williams of Pearl was arrested and transported to the Rankin County Jail. He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.