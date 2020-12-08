Pearl man sentenced to 25 years for sexual battery

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Cullen Royce Fields was sentenced to 25 years after being found guilty of sexual battery by a jury.

Fields, 40, will serve all 25 years of his sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. He must register as a sex offender after he is released and can have no contact with the victim either while in custody or after his release.

In August 2019, Pearl police said they received a complaint about Fields sexually assaulting a woman. It was reported the rape took place at his home in Pearl.

Fields was sentenced by Judge Dewey Arthur on November 4, 2020 to 25 years in prison.

