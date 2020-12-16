Pearl police “arrest” Grinch, save Christmas

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police “arrested” the Grinch following a crime spree in the city. Investigators said the Grinch was caught red-handed leaving a home in the Country Place subdivision with a present he stole from under the Christmas tree.
The Grinch was also caught on camera nabbing gifts at the Pearl Senior Services Center and a store at the Outlets of Mississippi.
The Grinch will be held without bond until December 26.
