Pearl police “arrest” Grinch, save Christmas

Courtesy: City of Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police “arrested” the Grinch following a crime spree in the city. Investigators said the Grinch was caught red-handed leaving a home in the Country Place subdivision with a present he stole from under the Christmas tree. 

The Grinch was also caught on camera nabbing gifts at the Pearl Senior Services Center and a store at the Outlets of Mississippi.

The Grinch will be held without bond until December 26.

