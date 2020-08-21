Pearl police encourage neighbors to drive safe during Labor Day holiday

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – As neighbors in Pearl prepare to celebrate the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, the Pearl Police Department is warning them about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The City of Pearl is partnering with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration to spread the word about impaired driving dangers and to work together to get drunk drivers off the roads and help save lives.

The high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs from August 21 through September 7.

“We want to see Labor Day celebrated, but celebrated safely,” said Pearl Captain Amanda Thomasson. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior.”

Pearl Police recommend these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the Pearl PD at 601-939-7000.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

