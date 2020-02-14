Pearl Police: Man wanted for theft

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for stealing from a local business.

According to investigators, the male entered a local business on February 11. After several trips, he managed to steal numerous Cricut machines with a combined value of $1,187.94. He then fled the premises in the silver Jeep.

If you recognize the man pictured, you are asked to contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000 or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at (601)355 TIPS (8477).