Pearl police officer released from hospital following weekend crash

Officer Brandon Dearman was released from the hospital following weekend chase and crash. (Courtesy: City of Pearl Facebook)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced one officer, who was injured during a chase and crash this weekend, has been released from the hospital.

Officer Brandon Dearman made a stop by City Hall on Tuesday after being released from the hospital. He was seriously injured during the crash on Saturday.

“He has plenty of hard work ahead in his recovery, but we were so glad to see him up and about! Again thanks to the public for your prayers and support for all three of our officers involved in the accident,” said city leaders on Facebook.