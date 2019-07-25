Pearl Police search for cell phone thief

The Pearl Police Department is searching for the suspect who took four iPhones from a business.

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Police Department is searching for the suspect who took four iPhones from a business.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the man entered a local business in the early morning hours of July 16, 2019.

The suspect allegedly took the cell phones from the display, and he left the business without paying. Police said the suspect got into the passenger seat of a dark colored SUV and left the scene.

If you know who the man is, contact Pearl Police at 601-939-7000 or email the department at criminal.investigations@cityofpearl.com. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.