Pearl Police to close parts of Airport Rd. to escort WWII remains

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Police will shut down part of Airport Road Thursday afternoon in order to escort the remains of a Mississippi World War II veteran.

Police will close Airport Road from Highway 80 to I-20 East around noon Thursday to escort the remains of Pfc. Harvey Nichols.

Nichols was born in Braxton, Mississippi in 1915. He joined the army in 1940 and was stationed in the Philippines when the Japanese military invaded in December of 1941.

Nichols survived the Bataan Death March to make it to a prison camp. According to historical camp records Nichols died from malaria and malnutrition on November 19, 1942 at the age of 27

The route Nichols remains will take goes from Medgar Evers Airport to I-20 to Highway 18 to Star Brandon Road to Highway 49 South to Mendenhall.

There is an open invitation to the funeral services from his family.

Visitation services will be held in Mendenhall, Mississippi on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel of Mendenhall.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Braxton.

Nichols remains were recently identified after 77 years through DNA testing.