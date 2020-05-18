Pearl home invasion suspect faces additional charges, including rape and child abuse

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police announced additional charges against a home invastion suspect. 46-year-old Keith Reeder of Brandon is now charged with:

Home invasion

Aggravated assault with a weapon

3 counts of kidnapping

Armed robbery

Rape (assault with attempt to ravish)

4 counts of sexual battery

2 counts of child abuse

Gratification of lust

On Saturday, May 16, Pearl police received a 911 call from a 54-year-old woman. She said a man forced his way into her home, beat her and tied her up in a bedroom of the house. Her grandchildren, two young girls, were also in the home.

Reeder is accused of tying up the young girls and sexually assaulting them. The homeowner was able to free her hands. While she was on the phone with 911, Reeder came into the room and beat her again.

Pearl police said officers arrived within two minutes of the 911 call and made a forced entry into the home. The girls told investigators Reeder went up into the attic. When officers went up in the attic, they found the suspect naked. Investigators said Reeder fought with an officer, and they both fell through the ceiling.

The homeowner was hospitalized with serious injuries. The girls were checked out and released.

Right now, there is no immediate connection between Reeder and the victims.

Reeder is being held at the Rankin County Detention Center without bond.