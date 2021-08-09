Pearl Public School District makes wearing masks mandatory

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Pearl School District board voted to require masks to be worn indoors for all students, employees, and visitors beginning Tuesday, August 10. According to the district, the decision was reached to keep the schools open and to provide students with face-to-face learning opportunities in a safe school environment

The district said requiring masks will assist in the district’s efforts to maintain a safe school environment for students and staff and to minimize classroom disruptions due to quarantines.

If needed, masks will be available for students and employees.