Pearl Public School District to honor school lunch heroes

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, May 1, the Pearl Public School District will recognize its school nutrition staff for National School Lunch Hero Day. Administrators will participate in a parade for the school lunch heroes.

In addition to the parade, a Pearl Junior High School student will be concluding his end-of-the-year project by distributing gifts of appreciation to the nutrition staff.

Since the school closures, members of the cafeteria team in Pearl Public School District have served a total of 39,535 meals.

The public is encouraged to use social media to post pictures and videos showing their appreciation for the PPSD School Lunch Heroes with the hashtag #PirateLunchHeroes.