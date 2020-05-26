Pearl Public Schools to serve grab and go meals through June 30

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Public School District will continue serving drive-up Grab and Go meals through June 30 at Pearl Lower Elementary. Meals are served Monday – Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

All children 18 and under will eat free. Children must be present to claim their meals. They do not have to be a PPSD student.

Each Wednesday, all children will receive a free ice cream novelty with their meal while supplies last. Each Friday, all children will receive an additional sack breakfast and additional sack lunch to enjoy over the weekend.

Adult meals will be $3.50 – cash only. First Responders in uniform will also eat free.

Participants are asked to remain in their cars and follow traffic through the large parking lot at Pearl Lower Elementary. Grab and Go meals will be brought to the cars.

Pearl Lower Elementary is located at 160 Mary Ann Drive.