Pearl River and Barnett Reservoir both on slow fall

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River crested on Sunday at 34.34 feet at Jackson, according to the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District. The river is expected to continue to slowly fall through the week.

Officials also announces that the Barnett Reservoir crested at 298.2 feet on Sunday and is falling. Both the lake and the river crested lower than originally predicted.

Just after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, the reservoir was at 297.84 feet above mean sea level. PRVWSD started reducing flows through the dam to match falling river inflows into the 33,000-acre lake.

All Pearl River gauges north of the reservoir are quickly falling and inflows were down to 39,480 cubic feet per second from a peak of nearly 60,000.

During a conference call on Monday between the National Weather Service, the Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and PRVWSD, officials discussed the next expected weather front forecast to arrive in the Pearl River basin overnight on Thursday.

“This event shows the depth of cooperation between PRVWSD, the City of Jackson, Hinds County, Rankin County, the National Weather Service, and other agencies in helping prevent what could have been a major catastrophe,” said John Sigman, PRVWSD general manager. “At 60,000 cubic feet per second, this would have been the third highest flood event on record at Jackson.”