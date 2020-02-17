Pearl River cresting in Jackson; river at 36.67 feet

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service said the Pearl River is cresting in Jackson at the Highway 80 gauge, where the river was at 36.67 without significant change in the past four hours.

Despite that peak, other areas, particularly in Northeast Jackson and in Rankin County along the river, reported a 38-foot river in the Highway 25 area north to the Barnett Reservoir dam. The original predicted crest was 38 feet.

BREAKING: As of 10am Monday the Pearl River in Jackson is *cresting* near 36.7 feet. The river did reach a max height of 38 feet between the Spillway & Lakeland Drive according to the NWS. Major flood stage will continue for the next 48hrs. https://t.co/Ty7sCDDTgX @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/9m4PKVXrXs — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) February 17, 2020

Officials at Barnett Reservoir began reducing outflows through the dam, with another reduction planned for 6:00 p.m. on Monday. After holding a discharge of 75,000 cubic feet per second overnight, the outflow was dropped to 70,265 at 9:15 a.m.

“We saw the lake start to respond Sunday night, and the level dropped to below 298 feet this morning,” said John Sigman, General Manager of the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District. “We still need to create storage space in the lake for the rain in the forecast for this week, and balance that with the flood concerns downstream. The good news is that inflows into the lake are falling and will fall very rapidly going forward.”

Sigman said the plan was to reduce the outflow through the dam to 65,000 cubic feet per second at 6:00 p.m. and hold to that rate until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

