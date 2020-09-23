Pearl River Dental Group hosting open house in October

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)-Pearl River Dental Group, in collaboration with the Pearl Chamber of Commerce, are pleased to announce that an official open house is set for October 8, at 12:30 p.m.

The event will welcome Sherry Gwin, DMD and her staff to the office, as well as officially introduce Shellie Breland, DDS.

The event is open to the public, local professionals, as well as current and prospective patients, to stop by for refreshments and door prizes.

State and local procedures regarding Covid-19 will take place as well as extra sanitary precautions.



To learn more about Pearl River Dental Group offered services, or to schedule an appointment, call 601-601-936-6161 or visit pearlriverdentalgroup.com.

