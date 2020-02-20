Pearl River falling in Jackson; rising in areas south of the city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The water level at the Pearl River in Jackson is falling, but the river is rising in areas south of the city. Right now, the current level in Jackson is 33.3 feet.

The river is expected to crest on Thursday in Rockport at 38.5 feet, and it will crest at 31.5 feet on Saturday in Monticello. The river is also expected to crest at 25.5 feet on Sunday in Columbia.

More homes and roads are likely to be impacted, with Highway 28 in Georgetown projected to be covered by water. By Sunday, Columbia will be within inches of major flood stage.

Highway 184 in Monticello is also closed at the bridge near Atwood Water Park due to flooding from the Pearl River. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the closure is from Lawrence County Hospital to Arm Road.

In Marion County, the Mississippi Department of Transportation closed MS 587 between MS 44 and MS 586 in all directions because of flooding.