Pearl River flooding affects neighbors in Columbia











COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pearl River crested at 25.6 feet in Marion County on Sunday. Neighbors in the area experienced significant flooding.

Numerous roads are closed throughout the Columbia area.

For now, shelters are open for flood victims. The American Red Cross is working with the Marion County EMA to determine whether or not they’ll close their shelters within the next 48 hours. There is a shelter located at 211 Eagle Day Avenue in Columbia.

If you need to report damage to your home, you can call the Marion County Emergency Management’s office at (601) 736-9627.

The Marion County EMA said they will start to assess the damage as the flooding subsides. As of right now, they believe up to 350 structures have sustained damage.