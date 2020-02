JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River in Jackson reached 36.33 feet at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. This is officially the third highest level on record, behind 1979 (43.3 feet) and 1983 (39.6 feet).

The river is expected to crest at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at 38 feet.

Governor Reeves declared a State of Emergency on Saturday due to the flooding.

Video Courtesy: Alex Forbes