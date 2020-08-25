Pearl River Resort announces final phase of reopening

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Pearl River Resort announced the Silver Star Hotel and Casino will reopen to the public on August 28 at noon.

Guests will be able to dine in at the Bakery, Stats Bar and Grill, Rally Alley, and Phillip M’s restaurant.

“We are thrilled to be entering the final phase of reopening and proud to welcome guests back to our flagship casino,” said William “Sonny” Johnson, President and CEO of Pearl River Resort. “Our team is trained, prepared and eager to provide an outstanding gaming experience in a safe environment.”

The casino will continue to follow cleaning and sanitation protocols and will implement the following:

Guests are asked to adhere to social distancing protocols while waiting to enter.

Thermal cameras will conduct automatic noninvasive temperature scans at all Guest and Associate entrances. Anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter.

Installing a top-of-the-line UV lighting technology system to filter and clean the air as it circulates throughout the casinos.

Will utilize advanced UV technology on the handrails of the escalators and sky-bridge walkways to continuously disinfect as they rotate.

Will utilize chip cleaning machines to clean and disinfect gaming chips at all table games.

During designated times, sections of the gaming floor will be closed to allow for cleaning. Electrostatic spraying technology will be used to dispense the appropriate sanitizers and disinfectants in a spray mist to wrap around and evenly coat surfaces for a more complete clean.

All Guests and Associates will be required to wear a mask or other face-covering during their visit.

Temporarily, smoking is only permitted in designated areas; Silver Star Convention Center and outside of the buildings.

Social distancing protocols are in place throughout the facility.

Hand-sanitizing stations have been added at the entrances and throughout the facility.

Some service offerings may be limited or unavailable to help maintain safe social distancing and health and safety guidelines.

