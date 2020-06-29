Pearl River Resort Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular cancelled

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Resort Anniversary/Fourth of July Fireworks show has been cancelled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pearl River Resort remains temporarily closed due to the pandemic. Officials said they will continue to take measures to restrict events with social gathering to protect communities and neighbors from a potential outbreak.

Pearl River Resort said they’re looking forward to welcoming guests back to its facilities in the near future. They plan to host a fireworks show next year.

