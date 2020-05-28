Pearl River Resort prepares to reopen

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials at Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino are taking major steps in preparation for reopening after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resort plans include strict sanitation and safety protocols, required facemasks for associates, installation of plexiglass barriers, additional hand sanitizer stations added throughout the property, many slot machines turned off and chairs removed to ensure social distancing, table games to allow a limited number of players, maximum of four guests per elevator and restaurants will have distanced seating and limited occupancy.

The Resort has also taken additional measures to protect guests: