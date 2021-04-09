Pearl River Resort to host job fair

PHILIDELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl River Resort will host a job fair on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, at the Silver Star Convention Center in Philadelphia. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. both days.

“We’re having this job fair, because as business continues to pick up, we’re in need of people to fill certain positions,” said Erica Clemons Moore, Director of Public Relations for Pearl River Resort. “We ask that everyone who comes to the job fair dress for success, wear a mask, and bring a resume. Depending on how well you do with that interview, you may be hired that day”.

More than 150 positions are available within food and beverage, hotel, spa and salon and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park. The following benefits are included in the jobs:

Company paid disability and health insurance

Competitive wages

Discounts on property

401-k savings plan with company match

Free uniforms

Free meal daily

Paid Holiday Leave

Paid Time Off

All jobs offered by Pearl River Resort are contingent on the results of a drug screening and background check. Attendees are asked to enter the Silver Star Convention Center from the rear doors that open up to the parking lot off Willis Road.