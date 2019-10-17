Pearl River Valley Water Supply District board votes to raise reservoir water level

Barnett Reservoir to be raised approximately 18 inches in the next 6-8 weeks (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

Salvinia is no friend to the Barnett Reservoir. It’s tough on the entire boating community, particularly fishermen.



“It grows extremely rapidly,” said John Sigman, general manager of Pearl River Water Supply. “It can double it’s mass in three days. It can stop re-aeration of the water. It can cause fish kill from lack of oxygen. It’s absolutely true.”

During Thursday’s board meeting, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District board reached a consensus to raise the level of the water… to a “normal level.”

The level will be raised about 18 inches and will change the entire experience for boaters.

“That means a lot of difference when you’re boating–when you’re looking at water instead of weeds and mud,” Sigman said.

Board members said that this plant basically grows like underwater bamboo, meaning it spreads like wild fire. However, they’ve seen little to no sign of this year, which is will be great for fishermen.

But anything is possible, so they are still taking preventative measures.

Jennifer Hall, the president explained how they plan to do this.

“Rain helps raise the water,” Hall said. “When we get more and more rain that comes and certainly our staff controls the water that’s released at the dam that goes to the lower lake but that’s how we have to control all of it because that is part of our responsibility.”

This plant species is originally from Brazil.



“It is an invasive species,” Sigman said. “It has no business here.”



This plan is expected to be set into motion in about six to eight weeks.