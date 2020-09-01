Pearl Riverkeeper launches “Celebrate the Pearl” challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Riverkeeper (PRK) announced a first-of-its-kind celebration for the Pearl River. The “Celebrate the Pearl” challenged kicked off on Tuesday, September 1. It encourages citizens throughout the Pearl River watershed to complete daily activities around their homes and communities that promote a health river.

The month-long conservation events builds on the PRK’s single-day “Clean Sweep” event, which is held in every September.

“Although the pandemic has affected all of us in so many different ways, the importance of clean water for healthy communities remains the same,” said Abby Braman, Executive Director of Pearl Riverkeeper. “This new month-long Celebration will provide even more opportunities for those who care about this important resource to make meaningful contributions to keep the Pearl and our communities healthy.”

The daily challenges range from planting a tree or marking a neighborhood storm drain to visiting a local farmer’s market or spending more time outdoors.

Interested participants sign up for the challenge at www.pearlriverkeeper.com and earn points for every daily activity completed, including for amount of trash they collected. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the challenge.

The celebration’s hallmark, the 4th annual Pearl River Clean Sweep, is scheduled for Saturday, September 19 and 26.

