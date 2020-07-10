Pearl School District return plan

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl School District released its plans on reopening school during the coronavirus pandemic. The district will follow guidelines from the CDC, AAP, MSDH, and MDE.

On August, PPSD students will begin the 2020-2021 school year with a traditional, in-person format.

To continue the efforts of social distancing, classrooms have been decluttered for more space and more classes have been added to reduce class sizes wherever possible.

According to the school district, Teachers, students, and staff will be screened daily. A rewash-able mask will be provided to all students and staff. Masks are required to be worn at all times on school buses and any time social distancing cannot be maintained. Masks can be taken off when social distancing is maintained.

School days will be shortened to allow daily cleanings.

For more rules and guidelines, click here.