Pearl to host fireworks show at Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Pearl announced it will hold its annual fireworks show at Trustmark Park on July 4.

“We are so thankful to Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi for their support in helping us continue the tradition of fireworks and fun on the 4th of July at Trustmark Park,” said Mayor Jake Windham. “Having the stadium and a large surrounding area will allow us to provide a safe, socially distanced event for families to enjoy. This is a great example of the strong partnership we enjoy between our city and the Braves.”

Those who attend can either view the fireworks from the stadium or drive -in style in the parking lot.

The event will begin at 9:30 p.m. and the stadium gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for the first 2,000 people.

Social distancing will be enforced.